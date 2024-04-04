Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 1,411,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433,738. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

