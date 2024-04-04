Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $173.24. 290,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

