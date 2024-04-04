Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS traded up $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $440.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

