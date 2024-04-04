DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Down 1.8%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 96,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 329,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

