Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 4.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.24. Approximately 180,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,001,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,195,000 after buying an additional 348,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 24,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 337,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

