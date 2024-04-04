DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,813. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

