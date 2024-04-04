DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.57. 180,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.