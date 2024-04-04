DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 331 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 157,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

