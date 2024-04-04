DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,856 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,964,000 after purchasing an additional 234,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,852,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,642,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,932,000 after purchasing an additional 442,986 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 301,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $80.07.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

