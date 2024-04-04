DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,872 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,425,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 113,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

