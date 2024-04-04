DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 1,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 302,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,209. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

