DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $127.11. 1,436,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.83.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

