DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.98 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $33.19. 6,917,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,496,947. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

