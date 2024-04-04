DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $320,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 223,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 271,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 1,496,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

