DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $10.52 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,795 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.6% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 574,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 117,219 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,536,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,423,000 after buying an additional 314,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after acquiring an additional 725,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

