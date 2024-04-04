DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,769,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $323.44. 47,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,771. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $335.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

