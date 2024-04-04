DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERIC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.92%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

