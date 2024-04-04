DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 503,799 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,046,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,951 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,866,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 676,798 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,335,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

