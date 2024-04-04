DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,776 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,212,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,138,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,468,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,680,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,135 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 321,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,240. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.