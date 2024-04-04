DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 14,080 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067,973. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

