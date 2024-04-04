DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires Shares of 6,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 2,703,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,997,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

