DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $125.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $138.78 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $694,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,425 shares in the company, valued at $54,400,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,087 shares of company stock valued at $68,153,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $21,228,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.