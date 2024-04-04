DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,087 shares of company stock worth $68,153,620. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in DoorDash by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

