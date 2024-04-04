Disc Medicine’s (IRON) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 122,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.