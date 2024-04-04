Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $40.08

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.08, but opened at $41.37. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 3,741,137 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

