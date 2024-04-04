Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUGT. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 59,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUGT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.56. 1,784,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $495.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

