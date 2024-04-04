Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 16547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

