Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Decreased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 7.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.72% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

DUHP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

