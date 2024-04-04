Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

