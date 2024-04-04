Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Increased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,547. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.