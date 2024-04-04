Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Stock Holdings Increased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 9,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

