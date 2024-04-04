Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,420,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,583 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,073 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after purchasing an additional 181,229 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 218,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,109. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

