Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 20,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 134,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.