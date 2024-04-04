Derbend Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

QQQ stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $438.03. 37,761,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,615,715. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.