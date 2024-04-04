DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,083,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

