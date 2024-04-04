Defender Capital LLC. Lowers Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Up 0.3 %

OCX opened at $2.94 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

About OncoCyte

(Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.