Defender Capital LLC. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.