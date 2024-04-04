Defender Capital LLC. Grows Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 179,135 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical makes up approximately 7.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 1.48% of STAAR Surgical worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 90,896 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 110.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 162,526 shares of company stock worth $4,640,055. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.