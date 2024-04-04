Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $900.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $877.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

