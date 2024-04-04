DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
