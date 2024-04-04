David Kennon Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

David Kennon Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.2% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.52. The stock had a trading volume of 379,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,550. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

