David Kennon Inc Purchases 8,747 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

David Kennon Inc increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 3.2% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

