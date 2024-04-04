David Kennon Inc Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 73,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,080. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

