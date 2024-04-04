David Kennon Inc Has $14.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

David Kennon Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 6.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 185,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

