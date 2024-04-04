Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 5%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.81 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 888,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,069,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

