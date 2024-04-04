Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $44.78. 1,739,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,996,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $31,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

