CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

