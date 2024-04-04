cVault.finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.40 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $66.40 million and $751.55 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $6,640.43 or 0.10022104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

