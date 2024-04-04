Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $298.85

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $298.85 and last traded at $298.26, with a volume of 31847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Get Cummins alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 421.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.