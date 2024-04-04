Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

