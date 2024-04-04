Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
